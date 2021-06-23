“HAHN” Recap: ‘Hidden Bones’

At Sonny’s restaurant, Brick reveals to Jason the situation is worse than they thought. Carly arrives and Brick explains that the missing shipment has been found, and one of their people sold them out to the Novak family. Brick tells them that the Novaks have been claiming the Corinthos organization is weak without Sonny. Carly is confused because she handled the five families, but Brick explains that Carly is an outsider with no experience, and they are just waiting for Jason to make his move. Brick says they don’t like the idea of two bosses, and the other families are expecting Jason to pushing Carly out. Brick warns she just ended a war with Renault and could be starting another with the Novaks and other families. Brick has to leave but is sure that Jason and Carly will come up with a solution. Carly feels they have to show the Novaks that they are still a formidable family. Jason says it will take time.