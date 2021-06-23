“HAHN” Recap: ‘Hidden Bones’
HOLLYWOOD—I knew it was Benny’s temper that would ultimately lead to massive chaos on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” and the audience saw those repercussions. This week’s episode, ‘Hidden Bones’ saw mayhem erupt after Benny got into a tussle with Sandy, Mitch’s brother and a Malone for that matter. Benny put a beating on Sandy, to which Brianna tried to break up, but it only led to Sandy issuing a massive threat. Brianna tried to warn Benny, who thinks because he knows Mitch he’ll be okay, but that ain’t the case people.www.canyon-news.com