Infinity Game Table has the same disruptive potential as the Kindle

Arcade1Up has made a name for itself by producing an eclectic mix of affordable home arcade cabinets, but its latest product is quite a departure from the brand's usual fare. It also might be Arcade1Up's most impressive piece of hardware yet. With the Infinity Game Table, Arcade1Up has crafted a one-stop-shop for family game nights. Equipped with 30-plus digital board and card games, including staples like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Battleship, the Infinity Game Table offers a great variety of titles that can be enjoyed by board game enthusiasts of all ages. Digital board games are nothing new, of course, but the Infinity Game Table doesn't merely offer simple ports; Arcade1Up has adapted them to feel as if they were meant to be played on the table's HD touchscreen screen. Essentially, the Infinity Game Table is the coolest coffee table around, and it seems to have boundless potential thanks to an expanding library.