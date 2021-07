In Uzbekistan, most agricultural land is irrigated with water pumped from two rivers, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya. This pumping consumes 20% of the country’s power, and to keep power affordable for farmers and other users, the government sinks USD 450 million into energy subsidies every year. Research by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) has demonstrated an alternative, and led the government to redirect some subsidies towards more efficient irrigation that saves water and energy.