Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 6-day high as Fed calms investors

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches a 6-day high at 1.2265 * Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April * Price of Brent crude rises above $75 a barrel TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the central bank is not rushing to hike rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery required more time before any tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are appropriate, helping Wall Street recoup last week's decline. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is highly geared to the economic cycle. Brent crude rose above $75 a barrel, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2271 to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since last Thursday at 1.2265. The currency also gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March as provincial governments put in place restrictions to tackle a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales down 3.2% in May. Still, the Bank of Canada expects consumer spending to lead a strong rebound in the domestic economy as vaccinations climb and containment measures ease. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up nearly 1 basis point at 1.416%. Last Friday, it touched a 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Federal Reserve Chair#The Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Retail
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Marketsfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
Businessactionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Edges Lower Ahead Of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2400 as USD weakens after NFP report

USD/CAD broke below 1.2400 in early American session. US Dollar Index dropped below 92.50 after NFP report. Rising crude oil prices help CAD outperform its rivals. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways in a tight range above 1.2400, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to a session low of 1.2375. As of writing, the pair was down 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.2382.
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10 currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June 21 at 1.2449. U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $75.38 a barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting. Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million. Separate domestic data showed that the value of building permits fell 14.8% in May from April. The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. 'overextended' greenback

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.9% against the greenback * Loonie recovers from weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May * Canadian 10-year yield eases nearly one basis point to 1.379% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada's jobs report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the Bank of Canada. The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6. Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%. The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for a strong report. "I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the fact." Canada's employment report for June is due next Friday. Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines, helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said. In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to reduce pandemic support. The BoC's more hawkish stance and higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace in four months. Canada's 10-year yield eased nearly one basis point to 1.379%, toward the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

June jobs gain a notch for Fed, but participation rates raise concern

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy’s gain of 850,000 jobs in June was another solid step towards the Federal Reserve’s milestone for changing monetary policy, but other data from the employment report on Friday may complicate the central bank’s debate over what to do next and when. Businesses...
Marketsinvezz.com

US dollar index (DXY) forecast after the strong NFP data

The US dollar index rose after the latest US non-farm payrolls data. The economy added more than 850k jobs after adding 583k in May. The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.9%. The US dollar index (DXY) rose for the fifth consecutive day as investors reacted to the latest US...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. toymaker doubles down in China despite rising costs, political tensions

JIUJIANG, China/NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Hammered by tariffs, pandemic-fueled disruptions and rising costs, some global manufacturers are reducing their reliance on Chinese factories and moving assembly lines to Vietnam, Malaysia and other lower-cost countries, or even Japan. But Ryan Gunnigle, the chief executive of Kids2, is swimming against...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Colombia markets volatile after second downgrade to 'junk'

July 2 (Reuters) - Colombia's markets slid on Friday but then recovered by late morning in volatile trading, a day after Fitch became the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country's credit rating to 'junk'. Investors expected the rating downgrade after a tax reform failed in Congress, leading...