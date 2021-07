Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden talked about how he’s looking forward to the team’s secondary getting more turnovers in 2021 than the group had in 2020. As part of that statement, Haden talked about how he and a few other members of the secondary dropped a few potential interceptions throughout the season, and how they must correct that in 2021. On the heels of Haden talking about the interception drops the Steeler defense had in 2020, I thought it would be fun to look at them all and see how each might have impacted that particular contest, if at all.