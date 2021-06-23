Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billy Crystal Expresses How He Truly Feels About Mike Wazowski

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Crystal, best known in the Disney community for voicing Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University, is now gearing up for his new Disney+ series, Monsters at Work. Today on Good Morning America, actor Billy Crystal not only spoke out about the upcoming Disney+ series, Monsters at Work,...

insidethemagic.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
John Goodman
Person
Ben Feldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsters University#The Monsters Inc#Facilities Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNew York Post

Ben Feldman on entering the Pixar world in ‘Monsters at Work’

From Cloud 9 to Monstropolis. Ben Feldman, fresh off of a six-year stint starring on popular NBC sitcom “Superstore,” is joining the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise in “Monsters at Work.”. Premiering July 7 (Disney+), the series is a sequel to the hit 2001 Pixar movie “Monsters, Inc.” which followed monster pals...
Celebritiesromper.com

The Hilarious Reason Ben Feldman Wants His Son To Think Monsters Live Under The Bed

Ben Feldman is looking forward to the day when his son Charlie, who turns four this fall, starts to believe there are monsters living under his bed. It’s not that Feldman, who voices the character of Tylor Tuskmon in Disney’s new series Monsters At Work, enjoys seeing either of his two young children scared. It’s that he’s eager to finally get an uninterrupted night’s sleep — and honestly, what parent could blame him?
Emeryville, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Monsters, Inc.’ sequel series conjures some of that old Pixar magic

The ghost of Michael Scott hovers over “Monsters at Work,” which, as the title suggests, plays like a Pixar workplace comedy. The new animated series — premiering Wednesday, July 7, on Disney+ — has bewildered management. It has excessively enthusiastic team players, and paranoid toilers who are a little too protective of their jobs. It has a central crisis of vocational purpose. It’s just another day at … the office.
TV & VideosDaily Republic

Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for July 4-10

Chuck Barney, East Bay Times, (TNS) DON’T MISS: Fourth of July celebrations – Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can’t blame you if you don’t want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC), boasting an impressive light show from New York City, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there’s “A Capitol Fourth” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in August!

Where has the summer gone? It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the beginning of summer with the release of Raya and the Last Dragon to all subscribers and the start of Marvel’s hit new series, Loki. Now, Disney has released its August lineup — which means no Loki and kids gearing up for school.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Elvis Costello Really Feels About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo may have won the first half of the year (and her breakup from Joshua Bassett) with her triumphant debut album "SOUR", but now, that's exactly how some artists are feeling after claims of copyright issues continue to arise. The Disney star first found herself under fire after Courtney...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Toy Story’ Fans Are Distraught Over Disney’s Latest Post

When Pixar Animation Studios released Toy Story (1995), it not only changed the game for computer-animated movies, setting a new standard, but it introduced a generation to beloved characters like cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks), space ranger Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), and Rex (Wallace Shawn). The Toy...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
MusicSoompi

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon Opens Up About How They Handle Disagreements + Learning To Express Himself

In a recent interview and pictorial for Marie Claire magazine, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon talked about what he’s learned over the past six years of his career. MONSTA X recently made a comeback with their new mini album “One of a Kind,” and Hyungwon reflected on his experience writing two of the tracks on the album. In addition to co-composing the music and lyrics for “Secrets,” Hyungwon penned the lyrics for their fan song “BEBE” entirely by himself.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

TikTok: Who is Lisa Tranel? Meet Viral TikTok girl Jennifer Aniston Look-Alike!

Here is a piece of news that is coming into the headlines related to the well-known TikTok user and an American actress and their names are Lisa Tranel and Jennifer Aniston respectively. Both personalities are hitting the limelight after their fans assumed that they both look alike. Tik Toker Lisa Tranel is quite famous on social media. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston is the most established and popular actress who has gained huge popularity and fame by performing in various blockbuster films. Through this article, the viewers will get to know how this matter starts and the reaction of these two personalities.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....
MusicSoompi

TXT Shares How They Feel About Being Called The “4th-Generation It Boys” Of K-Pop

In a recent interview and pictorial for Dazed magazine, TXT shared their thoughts on their new album and being called the “4th-generation it boys” of K-pop. TXT posed for the magazine right before making their comeback with their latest album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” featuring the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).”
Entertainmenttvinsider.com

4th of July Music and Fireworks on NBC and PBS, Netflix Celebrates ‘We the People,’ Remembering Dick Gregory

Happy birthday, America! As families and friends gather in a way they couldn’t a year ago, a TV tradition continues: All-star concerts and fireworks spectaculars in Washington, D.C. and New York City. If we’d rather be reminded of the nation’s ideals, Netflix’s We the People uses the Schoolhouse Rock approach of animation and music to deliver mini-civics lessons. A new documentary celebrates the life and career of comedian-turned-activist Dick Gregory.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Popular Disney World Attraction Experiences Multiple Closures Today

When Guests visit Disney World, there are times when they may experience a temporary closure on an attraction. When a ride has a malfunction, there are instances in which Disney cannot make a super quick fix and will have to close down the attraction for a period of time to correct the issue.