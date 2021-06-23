Cancel
Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 Released for Beta & Release Preview Channels

By Rafia Shaikh
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 last night to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This update only applies to users who are on the latest Windows 10 version 21H1 in Beta and Release Preview Channels or the latest 20H2 release on the Release Preview Channel. For those in the Release Preview Channel, the company said, this Feature Pack will be an optional update.

