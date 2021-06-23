How to Check AirTag Battery Life on iPhone

Apple announced its AirTag accessory back in April alongside the new M1 iMac and iPad Pro models. If you happen to own the item-tracking accessory, there are a handful of things that you might want to know about. The AirTag is powered by a standard CR2032 battery which is slim and quite compact to fill the internal space of the AirTag. However, the AirTag does not let you know how much battery is consumed and how much is left if in case you want to change it. Do not be alarmed, we will let you know how to check your AirTag battery.