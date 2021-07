FIFA 21 players can now see what’s inside loot boxes, formally called “Ultimate Team Preview Packs,” before purchasing them. The packs can be previewed in the game’s FUT store by clicking on a pack opening animation–here, players can choose to purchase the pack with their FUT coins, earned through gameplay, or with FIFA points that can be purchased with money. The new feature was added as part of the game’s “Festival of FUTball” event. If a player chooses to not purchase the pack, the preview will be on a timer, once the timer runs out, players can choose to preview another pack. As of now, the event will only feature the Ultimate Team Preview Packs but EA says that players can count on future events to contain different sets of packs.