REVIEW – It had been years since I wore a watch on my wrist but halfway into last year, I had some radical gadget transitions. I switched from my beloved Huawei P30 Pro Android smartphone to an iPhone 11 Pro Max and then after reviewing a fitness system that comes with an Apple Watch, I quickly fell in love with wearing a smartwatch when it had never ‘stuck’ before. I’ve often wondered why Apple didn’t put a built-in camera into their watches. Well, now they don’t have to because Wristcam has done the work for them – sort of. Let’s take a look.