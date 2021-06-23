County Sheriff blames iPhone for more than 700 accidental 911 calls this year alone

LOOMIS (CBS13) – Sheriff deputies in Placer County recently recovered a teenager’s stolen bicycle and returned it to him, good as new. On June 25, deputies responded to a Taco Bell after a 13-year-old reported someone stole his $700 bicycle after he parked it outside the restaurant. Nicholas told deputies he saw a man riding it into a nearby field. Deputies searched the area and say they found 21-year old David Craig of Auburn climbing over the King Road overpass fence covered in weeds. Craig was arrested for three outstanding Placer County warrants, but at the time deputies were not able to connect him to the bike theft until they obtained surveillance video from Taco Bell. He was later arrested on charges of petty theft. The deputies felt bad for the teen, so a couple of days later, they went back out to look for his bike, and after several hours, found it hidden in thick bushes. Not only did they return it to Nicholas, but they fixed its broken chain too.