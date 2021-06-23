Cancel
Accidents

County Sheriff blames iPhone for more than 700 accidental 911 calls this year alone

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA country sheriff says iPhones are responsible for more than 700 mistaken emergency calls this year alone. They say people are accidentally activating iPhone's emergency features while riding ATVs or in boats. Apple's iPhones are to blame for more than 700 911 calls made without their owners knowing, according to...

