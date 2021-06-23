Cancel
Lifestyle

American Airlines Rolling Out iPhones and iPads to Flight Attendants and Others Over the Next Year

By Joe Rossignol
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines plans to roll out new iPhones and iPads to pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, and aircraft maintenance technicians over the next year, according to a company memo obtained by View from the Wing. The airline started rolling out the iPhone 12 to its gate agents at Reagan National...

State
Washington State
American Airlines
Lifestyle
Apple
Technology
Customer Service
iPad
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

3 Incredible Money-Saving Tips from a Flight Attendant

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

This Airline is Cancelling Flights out of DFW & Other Airports

We keep hearing about the horrid struggle our country is facing when it comes to labor. Covid-19 took a toll on airline companies all over the nation. Countless airlines announced they were going to furlough their loyal employees because Americans put a halt on travel. Although many Americans are headed back to work again, there are still several companies that are begging for employees.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

See why American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as the company strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the United States, according to a spokesperson from the airline. CNN’s Pete Muntean reports.
LifestyleGizmodo

The DOT May Create a Better World, One in Which Airlines Pay Us Back for Late Baggage and Busted WiFi

Travel presents intractable hardships we accept: toilet seat piss, other people, $15 snacks, nicotine withdrawal, simmering class resentment, a TSA officer’s palms probing inner thighs, constantly feeling like a criminal for some reason, and so on. But one indignity may come to an end: the Associated Press reports that the Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering forcing airlines to refund customers for checked baggage fees if their luggage doesn’t show up within a reasonable time window.
Aerospace & DefenseCNBC

American Airlines pilot on handling surge in post-pandemic travel

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the pandemic with nearly 47 million Americans expected to travel. This weekend could bring airlines back to 90% of pre-pandemic traffic. Dennis Tajer is the spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 pilots working for American Airlines. He joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss how the industry is preparing.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Spirit Airlines Doubles Down In Opposition To American-JetBlue Partnership

The American-JetBlue partnership has continued in earnest. American Airlines has launched new routes out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and JetBlue has been expanding its portfolio out of JFK, LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). However, Spirit Airlines is continuing its opposition to this alliance and is doubling down on pushing the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete a review of the alliance.
Atlantic County, NJatlantic-county.org

Global Crossings Airlines Seeks Flight Attendants from Local Workforce

Last July, Global Crossings Airlines, based out of Miami, announced it would be bringing international and charter flights to Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. It is now ready to hire 20 flight attendants from our area. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson applauded Global Crossings for its decision...
Tarrant County, TXBakersfield Californian

American Airlines suing reservations company Sabre for new service that favors Delta

American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines. In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Texas, American claims that a “New Airline Storefront” by reservations firm Sabre hurts American with “inaccurate and misleading” information on the airline’s products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.
Electronicssimpleflying.com

You Can Finally Use Your Bluetooth Headphones With Inflight Entertainment

The long-awaited breakthrough in inflight entertainment is upon us. For years, passengers have lamented the lack of Bluetooth connectivity, instead being forced to utilize uncomfortable, airline-issued headphones instead. But the age of wireless is upon us, with two major airlines unveiling solutions that allow passengers to connect to the IFE with their own personal headphones.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Plan Proposed To Make US Airlines Refund Fees For Late Baggage

* Article updated 19:52 UTC with additional information from the DOT *. The US Department Of Transportation (DOT) is set to propose a reworked refund system when it comes to delayed airline baggage. The planned changes would see airlines become liable to refund passengers’ baggage fees in the event that their checked luggage is delayed. The threshold will be 12 hours domestically, or 25 hours internationally.