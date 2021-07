Jon Rahm won the 121st U.S. Open in San Diego Sunday, becoming the first player from Spain to do so. Rahm shot a -6 under 67 during his final round to catch Louis Oosthuizen and win by one stroke. For Oosthuizen, it was his sixth runner-up finish in a major. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was in contention, and even took the lead briefly on the front nine Sunday, until his game took a turn for the worst. He finished the day with a 77 and a four-day total at 3-over par.