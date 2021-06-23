Cancel
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at New York City FC

By Sydney Hunte
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel Heinze won’t be managing Atlanta United during its road match against New York City FC this evening due to yellow card accumulation (which is apparently a thing for coaches, too). As is the case from time to time, there’s a scheduling conflict at NYCFC’s home ground—apparently its primary tenant needs it or something. So NYCFC will be making the trip across the Hudson to set up shop at Red Bull Arena. Which is better than the alternative of, say, traveling all the way to...just throwing out a random city...East Hartford, Connecticut. Not sure why East Hartford came to me, but it’d be pretty unwise if NYCFC were to ever play a home match up there, wouldn’t it?

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com
