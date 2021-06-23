We’re heading into a holiday weekend in the States, so that easygoing feeling is really setting in for me. There were a lot of people at Wembley for England’s win over Germany. Off the top of my head, I can remember seeing David Beckham, members of the royal family, and Ed Sheeran, who wore an England jersey while everyone else around him was in a suit! (The Hoddle isn’t about this today, but I would just like to put on the record that he was the only one dressed appropriately for a football match.) Also there: a Jürgen Klopp doppelgänger who ended up fooling a lot of people.