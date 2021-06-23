Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kristie Mewis Makes USWNT Olympic Roster

By Laura Berestecki
bcinterruption.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College women’s soccer alumna Kristie Mewis has been named to the US Women’s National Team roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in late July. Mewis earned 15 caps for the USWNT between 2013 and 2014, but wasn’t called to a training camp again until 2019 due to injuries. After participating in the USWNT talent identification training camp in 2019, she was called up to the senior team training camp in late 2020. She returned to in-game action on November 27, 2020 in a friendly against Argentina, and scored the insurance goal in the 2-0 win. She has scored 2 other goals for the US since rejoining the team.

www.bcinterruption.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Sam Mewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#U S Soccer#Uswnt Olympic Roster#Houston Dash#The National Team#Team Usa#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
Place
Tokyo, JP
Sports
Boston College
Country
Argentina
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAThe Spokesman-Review

OL Reign stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle named to USWNT Olympic roster

SEATTLE – OL Reign will be well represented at the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. U.S. Women’s national team coach – and former Reign leader – Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday that forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle are among his 18-player squad. This is the third Olympic appearance for Rapinoe and first for Lavelle.
Sportslakers365.com

Team USA 12-man roster finalized for Tokyo Olympics; No Lakers make the cut

With the Tokyo Olympics about a month from starting, the USA Basketball Men's National Team has officially finalized its 12-man roster. After Brooklyn Nets star James Harden withdrew his commitment to the team, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant committed to round out the roster. The guards on the team are Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Salina, KSksal.com

Salina South Alum Adrianna Franch Named to USWNT Olympics Roster

Salina native Adrianna Franch is the only Kansas-born player to make a World Cup roster, men or women. After being selected to play for the United States women’s national soccer team, Franch went on to win a World Cup championship in 2019. Now, Franch is the first women’s soccer Olympian...
FIFAPosted by
247Sports

Two Wolverine soccer standouts make Canada's Olympic roster

Two more current or former Michigan athletes have been added to the 2021 Olympic games, as former Wolverine soccer standout Shelina Zadorsky and current Michigan player Jayde Riviere were named to Canada's 18-team Olympic roster. Canada, having captured Bronze medals in the 2012 and 2016 games, is currently ranked eighth...
FIFAPosted by
Yardbarker

USWNT reveals impressive 18-player roster for Tokyo Olympics

U.S. Women's National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has finally revealed his 18-play roster for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, and it's impressive. "It's been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we're confident that we've selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan," Andonovski said in a statement.
Stanford, CAMercury News

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...