Kristie Mewis Makes USWNT Olympic Roster

Boston College women’s soccer alumna Kristie Mewis has been named to the US Women’s National Team roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in late July. Mewis earned 15 caps for the USWNT between 2013 and 2014, but wasn’t called to a training camp again until 2019 due to injuries. After participating in the USWNT talent identification training camp in 2019, she was called up to the senior team training camp in late 2020. She returned to in-game action on November 27, 2020 in a friendly against Argentina, and scored the insurance goal in the 2-0 win. She has scored 2 other goals for the US since rejoining the team.