Netflix Will Have To Release Its Viewing Numbers?

The eight-part docuseries that first aired on Canada's CTV "doesn’t force its individual episodes to conform to a single style," says Steve Greene. "Some fully embrace their artifice, as with the overview of Sweden’s decades-long run as pop hitmakers. That chapter has a three-walled bedroom set, a thematically appropriate set of songwriting instructions, and winking piano renditions of decade-conquering megahits. It’s a contrast to something like the show’s look at the career of Boyz II Men, which plays as more formally conventional, but no less informative. This Is Pop doesn’t focus solely on the peaks and valleys in the careers of household names. In the case of this particular Philly group that’s been together their entire adult lives, it’s fascinating to get their insights from when their careers are solidly in between the two."