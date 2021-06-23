Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix Will Have To Release Its Viewing Numbers?

By Charlene Badasie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The British government has called on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to disclose viewing data for content from U.K public service broadcasters (PSBs) such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and ViacomCBS’ Channel 5. This includes shows like Fleabag and Peaky Blinders which originated from these companies. As...

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Tv Guide#Uk#Itv#Channel 4#British Parliament#Digital#Dcmsc#Psb#Wandavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videos987thebull.com

Netflix Announces Every Movie And TV Show Releasing In July 2021

In case the summer heat drives you back indoors Netflix has you covered with new movies and series coming to the streaming platform in July. The Austin Powers trilogy will come to Netflix on July 1st (Yeah baby, yeah!) One of the Charlie’s Angels movies will debut, although it’s unclear which one.
Behind Viral Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Jr. YouTube Channel and Its Impressive Viewership!

We welcome back Emily Horgan, a now regular contributor on Netflix to talk about Netflix’s often underreported success on YouTube. Below, you’ll hopefully understand how well Netflix is doing on YouTube in the kids space and how there’s room left to grow. Netflix’s social media strategy saw an interesting inflection...
ComicsCollider

'Godzilla Singular Point' Anime Finally Gets a Netflix Release Date

While a Godzilla movie is still hitting milestones at the box office, but there is a new Kaiju challenger approaching, in animated form. Netflix has announced the global release date for the highly anticipated Godzilla Singular Point, and it is coming out this week!. Godzilla Singular Point is directed by...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Will Netflix Save NBC’s ‘Manifest’ After Its Cancellation?

Will Netflix Save NBC’s ‘Manifest’ After Its Cancellation?. The cancellation of Manifest has sparked a Twitter campaign, with the hashtag #SaveManifest trending since NBC revealed the show would be canceled after three seasons. Netflix is allegedly interested in running the fourth season of the mystery drama, so this fan movement may have paid off.
TV & VideosIGN

Netflix Hasn’t Released Record of Ragnarok in India

Record of Ragnarok, based on the popular manga that launched in 2017, was reportedly supposed to debut on Netflix India on June 17. The anime is already available on Netflix US and it is ranked #10 on Netflix’s Top 10 list at the time of writing. You can’t watch it in India right now.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix May Be Forced Into Revealing Viewership Numbers For UK Content

Streaming services are under no obligation to release official viewing data for any content, something that HBO Max and Amazon have taken to heart by keeping it all to themselves, but the major platforms including the aforementioned duo, Disney Plus, and Netflix could be forced into revealing the full picture after the United Kingdom’s government decided to step in.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's This Is Pop gets its overview of pop music right

The eight-part docuseries that first aired on Canada's CTV "doesn’t force its individual episodes to conform to a single style," says Steve Greene. "Some fully embrace their artifice, as with the overview of Sweden’s decades-long run as pop hitmakers. That chapter has a three-walled bedroom set, a thematically appropriate set of songwriting instructions, and winking piano renditions of decade-conquering megahits. It’s a contrast to something like the show’s look at the career of Boyz II Men, which plays as more formally conventional, but no less informative. This Is Pop doesn’t focus solely on the peaks and valleys in the careers of household names. In the case of this particular Philly group that’s been together their entire adult lives, it’s fascinating to get their insights from when their careers are solidly in between the two."
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Manifest Season 4 Release Date Update – Will Netflix Renew Manifest?

Manifest Season 4 might not be happening at NBC, but the studio, creative team, and actors behind the show are not ready to ride off into the sunset without a fight. From the moment, the show was canceled by NBC, all parties involved with the show have been working around the clock to find a new home for the sci-fi drama. Although NBC has taken itself out of the race and made it’s clear it has no intentions to bring the show back, fans are hoping the show’s strong performance since arriving on Netflix could be the saving grace for the beloved drama.
TV Serieskrvs.org

'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

Sometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one's Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top's hair.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Legacies Season 3 Release Date for Netflix and Prime Video

Mark the return of Hope Mikaelson and friends to your home screen. After airing three seasons of the CW series on “Legacies”, the show is yet to launch its Netflix Premiere for Season 3. Excited to know more about the Season 3 release date of Legacies on Netflix? We’ve got you covered.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Netflix Introduces Partial Downloads For Its Android App

Netflix is a streaming service which means that if you wanted to watch its shows, you would need an internet connection. The company knows that sometimes an internet connection isn’t always available, and even then, it might not be fast enough, which is why they allow users to download shows for offline viewing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The biggest Netflix shows getting canceled or ending in 2021

Netflix was once the beacon of hope that saved shows canceled by TV networks. Now, the streamer more often makes headlines for axing shows, like the recently cancelled Jupiter’s Legacy. The list of canceled Netflix shows is long and has grown even longer, with titles like The Irregulars, The Last...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Hometown ChaChaCha Release Date Netflix

Studio Dragon’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is heading to Netflix internationally and fans can’t stop talking about it since the announcement. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was announced earlier in the year and is a remake of Kang Seok-Beom’s 2004 romcom Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The series is being written and directed by Yoo Je...
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
ComicsPosted by
TheStreet

Japanese Record-Breaking Anime Blockbuster Film EVANGELION:3.0 1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME To Launch Exclusively On Amazon Prime Video On August 13th (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere (outside of Japan) of the highly anticipated Japanese anime blockbuster EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on August 13 th. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final chapter of the new theatrical edition of Evangelion. The anime film - which is the highest-grossing in all movies by chief director Hideaki Anno and most-watched movie in Japanese theatres in 2021- is from directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda as well as legendary creator, screenwriter and chief director Hideaki Anno ( Shin Godzilla). To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous movies, EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE., EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE., EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. to fans in more than 240 countries and territories.