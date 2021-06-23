Afterpay taps Mastercard exec as new general manager of North America
Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, today announced that it has appointed Zahir Khoja as General Manager of North America. Zahir will be responsible for key functions of the North American business including sales, client relationships, business growth and partnerships, as the company continues its rapid market expansion. Previously, Zahir served as the executive vice president of global merchant solutions and partnerships at Mastercard.www.finextra.com