Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Evaluation: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

By Ryan Roberts
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 11 days ago

With Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams finished and in the books, we quickly turn to the next man up in the Notre Dame offensive line pipeline. Two year starting center Jarrett Patterson has ascended to be considered amongst the top interior offensive lineman in all of college football.

Even with his potential transition to offensive guard this season, Patterson profiles as one of the top centers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. With 21 starts under his belt, it’s time to put the redshirt junior to be under the microscope.

TALENTED OFFENSIVE TACKLE TO MAN IN THE MIDDLE

A part of a 51-4 run for Mission Viejo, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was ranked between three and four star status by most major recruiting outlets. With plenty of interest from West Coast programs (UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, etc), Patterson opted for the proud tradition that Notre Dame had established on the offensive line over the years, coupled with the academic prowess.

Patterson, an offensive tackle recruit originally, backed up at left tackle as a true freshman while he sat for a redshirt. Instead of continuing that course of action, the Irish opted to make the move inside, setting Patterson up as the starting center in 2019 in hopes of getting the “best five” on the field.

That transition was a massive success.

Even with limited experience, Patterson quickly settled and emerged as one of the top young centers in college football. Heading into 2020, his second year in the starting lineup, ascension as one of the top interior lineman was in the works. Despite a foot injury that cost him the latter stages of the year, Patterson experienced a huge bump in play.

Now, heading into 2021, another transition may be in the works. Early indications are the team may be toying with the idea of moving him into guard with the emergence of redshirt sophomore center Zeke Correll down the stretch.

Whether that move is a full go remains to be seen.

Regardless, Patterson could stake claim as one of the more talented interior offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft class if he chooses to declare.

THE EYE IN THE SKY

Boasting a prototypical frame for an NFL center, Patterson brings scheme versatility to the next level that both heavy inside zone, outside zone and gap power teams alike will find interest in.

With heavy experience running inside zone, Patterson does a nice job working combos to the second level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuVNR_0acw0AdK00

He is a smooth mover who wastes little effort working to the second level. Patterson has some natural power in his hips that should only improve as he continues to physically develop.

Navigating space is a strength for Patterson. He brings some notable movement skills, working to the second level on his track effectively.

Even when he gets a little overextended, his range (combining movement skills with length) helps him to cover a ton of ground and find landmarks. Here, he gets enough of former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote to spring Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. for a nice gain.

In pass protection, Patterson uses his athleticism, length and offensive tackle background to consistently frame pass rushers.

Once he is able to gain inside position, he is a tough guy to detach from. Given his pass blocking profile, Patterson has a sound argument as the top pass protector at the position to come out of college in several seasons. He puts out a ton of Alex Mack vibes on film.

Working against movement and various blitz looks, Patterson’s patience comes in handy big time. He is a sound communicator who quickly diagnoses pressure pre snap.

Once he locates would be blitzers, Patterson is an eraser for second level defenders. He gets his mitts on the Pitt linebacker and completely overwhelms him at the point of contact. He stays attached, keeps his feet moving and creates a clean pocket-throwing window for Ian Book.

This is a clear trend on film. Even when put into slight recovery mode, Patterson has the requisite movement skills to work laterally upfield.

Here he is able to ride the linebacker past the pocket, again keeping a clear throwing lane for his quarterback. As far as pass protection goes, there is a clean projection for Patterson.

When involved in the screen game, Patterson again shows his notable movement skills to work in space. Here, as a redshirt freshman in 2019, he is able to get out in space and showcase his smooth movement skills.

He eventually locates his target on the flat track about eight yards downfield. Patterson positions his body well for Tony Jones Jr. to work off his butt and again hit paydirt.

While there is still some development for Patterson moving forward, namely a continued physical development to his power profile, you won’t find many more gifted true center prospects in all of college football. With a healthy season, he has every opportunity to contend as the top center off the board.

THE CENTER TO HAVE IN 2022

Early indications are the 2022 NFL Draft interior offensive line class could be amongst the strengths of the cycle. Players like Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) and Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) are a few of the early favorites for the group.

Of the true centers, Linderbaum is joined by players like Patterson, Alec Lindstrom (Boston College) and Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas) as the frontrunners early. With some discourse to be had concerning the group through the season, Patterson does have one thing going for them that the others don't ... versatility.

With Patterson’s combination of frame and athleticism, teams are sure to have some interest at both center and guard on the next level. Some may also even toy with the idea of offensive tackle in a pinch. That type of versatility is rare up front.

Even as a starting option at center potentially, Patterson gives you the roster flexibility to backup multiple positions at the next level. The mantra “get your best five on the field” is the epitome of Jarrett Patterson’s game.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Community Policy
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
83
Followers
427
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Notre Dame#College Football#American Football#Usc#Pitt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
Sports
Boston College
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Zeke Correll could be the key for the Irish OL

The 2021 Notre Dame Football team will have a new look up front along the offensive line, and Zeke Correll could be the key to their success. During the 2020 college football season, the Notre Dame football team had one of the elite offensive lines in the country. Boasting four players who have gone onto the NFL, the Irish dominated up front, and it was a big reason why the team went undefeated during the regular season.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles select a CB, OL, Edge, and S in Draft Wire's latest 2022 NFL mock draft

As the Eagles prepare for the start of the 2021 NFL season, it’s never too early for projections and predictions about the 2022 draft class. Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling projected an early two-round mock draft, using the latest Super Bowl odds to determine the pick order:. without projecting the Colts’...
FootballScarlet Nation

Notes On A New Offensive Line Target For Notre Dame

---- • Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated. • Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel. • Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter. • Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts. • Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews,...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands Top Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Notre Dame picked up another huge defensive commitment, landing Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. Tuihalamaka is a consensus Top 150 recruit in the 2022 class that was offered by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman soon after he was hired. Following that offer the Irish made a hard charge with Tuihalamaka, and it worked out extremely well, obviously.
NFLWiscnews.com

Badgers football unveils alternate uniforms for Notre Dame game

The University of Wisconsin football team will be sporting an alternate uniform for one of the most anticipated nonconference games of the college football season. UW’s “Forward” uniforms will make their debut when the Badgers play Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on Fox.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Recruiting - Previewing This Weekend's Visits

Notre Dame has its final big recruiting weekend of the summer starting today, and it's an important couple of days for the Irish regarding the 2022 class. Notre Dame will have six commits on campus this weekend, three official visitors who are uncommitted and a couple of very talented prospects in the 2023 class. We dive into why this weekend is important and talk about the latest intel regarding the prospects that will be on campus.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett among finalists for LSU job

Notre Dame soon could join the ranks of programs that have lost their coach after a pleasantly surprising season. Link Jarrett reportedly is one of three names in the final running for the coaching vacancy at LSU. A source says Jarrett recently interviewed for the job. Also in the running to replace the retired Paul Mainieri are Arizona’s Jay Johnson and East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Offers In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame wants and needs to add to its current group of offensive line commits, which currently stands at two. The board has several top ranked and uncommitted recruits on it, but Notre Dame expanded that board by one today by offering Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Ashton Craig. Notre Dame is recruiting Craig as an interior offensive lineman.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Wednesday Edition

Notre Dame recruiting is going hot and heavy, and as expected there are plenty of ups and downs. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we answered listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and Irish recruiting, and recruiting dominated a lot of the conversation. This was especially true of...
FootballScarlet Nation

10 Things To Know: OL Ashton Craig Picks Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s 16th commitment of the 2022 class is in, with Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High offensive lineman Ashton Craig pledging to join the Fighting Irish. Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!. 1. Craig’s best attribute...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Top100 OL Cayden Green Enjoys First Notre Dame Trip

Lees Summit (Mo.) North high school four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green is one of the most talented and coveted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-5, 310-pounder is ranked as the No. 72 overall player in the country, is set to play in the Under Armour All-America Game and holds offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon and many others.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Julian Love named a ‘Hidden Gem’ for 2021 Giants

The Notre Dame Football team has had some great cornerbacks under Brian Kelly, and a recent one was recently named a ‘hidden gem’ at the next level. During his time with the Notre Dame Football program, Julian Love stepped onto campus, and right onto the field, starting as a true freshman. From there, Love would spend the next three seasons preparing himself for the NFL, and in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Giants would come calling, taking him with the No. 108 overall selection.
Milwaukee, WIFox11online.com

Notre Dame advances to D2 state soccer final

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) - Georgia Gregoire scored in the first overtime to help propel the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Tritons into the state championship game, winning 2-1 over No. 2 seed Oregon. Maggie Thillman scored first goal of the game in the 1st half before the game was delayed multiple...