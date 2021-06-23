Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Don't Get Arrested
It's that time on the NFL calendar between mini camps and the full training camp where players are sent off on their own without team supervision for a month or so. It's likely the most stressful time of year for NFL front offices, cringing every time an unexpected call comes in and praying that it's not about one of their players getting in trouble. Frank Clark and Zaven Collins have already kicked off this NFL trouble period. As for Packers players - remember that everywhere you go you carry the G and please, just don't get arrested.cheeseheadtv.com