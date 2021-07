a newly-launched QR-code payment and invoicing app, is currently available for use in the United Kingdom. The Fintech app is intended for small businesses and sole traders. “Tomato Pay is a simple, QR-code based payments and invoice app used by businesses and sole traders who want to receive payments in a fairer, cheaper and more ethical way. Businesses and sole traders can benefit from our low-cost QR-code payments solution with no hidden fees, which saves them money compared to their current payment systems, gives them instant access to their money as cash settlement happens almost immediately, and access to all of their bank accounts in one place.”