Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 06:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Cascade Valleys HOT, DRY, AND BREEZY TODAY AGAIN TODAY IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON .Warm, dry, and breezy conditions occur this afternoon and evening around Ellensburg, Vantage, Wenatchee, and Chelan. Relative humidity this afternoon will be as low as 12 to 20 percent this afternoon and early this evening. Northwest winds will peak from mid afternoon through mid evening with gusts of 25 to 30 mph around Wenatchee and locally up to 35 mph near Ellensburg. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON FIRE ZONE 676 INCLUDING THE KITTITAS VALLEY AND ELLENSBURG * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676). * Winds: Northwest 16 to 22 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 22 percent.