Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys HOT, DRY, AND BREEZY TODAY AGAIN TODAY IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON .Warm, dry, and breezy conditions occur this afternoon and evening around Ellensburg, Vantage, Wenatchee, and Chelan. Relative humidity this afternoon will be as low as 12 to 20 percent this afternoon and early this evening. Northwest winds will peak from mid afternoon through mid evening with gusts of 25 to 30 mph around Wenatchee and locally up to 35 mph near Ellensburg. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON FIRE ZONE 677 INCLUDING THE WENATCHEE AREA * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: West 12 to 17 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 20 percent.