Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Is there a better way to check pitchers for foreign substances?

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, what happens now? What happens when the Nationals and Phillies take the field again at 1:05 p.m. today for the finale of this quick, two-game series at Citizens Bank Park?. Will the mandatory, between-innings checks of both teams’ pitchers by umpires looking for foreign substances continue without issue? Will either Joe Girardi or Davey Martinez try to one-up the other and request an extra examination of the opposing pitcher, as Girardi did Tuesday night with Max Scherzer, setting off a furor across baseball?

www.masnsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Phillies#A Better Way#Citizens Bank Park#Mlbpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Washington

Davey Martinez Would Welcome Banning Mid-Inning Substance Checks on Pitchers

Martinez in favor of banning mid-inning substance checks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball is in the middle of enforcing a new rule prohibiting pitchers from using foreign substances while throwing to hitters and it's come with some growing pains. On Tuesday night, Phillies manager Joe Girardi...
MLBNBC Washington

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner Highlight Nats' Most Deserving All-Star Game Candidates

Scherzer, Turner among Nats’ most deserving All-Star candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When MLB released its starting lineups for the All-Star Game on Thursday, there wasn’t a single member of the Nationals to be found. That’s hardly surprising. Washington has seen just one player not named Bryce Harper...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Max Scherzer has great quote about Nationals’ injury issues

The Washington Nationals are battling to stay in the playoff race, and their injury situation is not making things any easier. The Nationals are without key players up and down their roster. Starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde are both on the IL. Middle infielder Jordy Mercer is also on the IL, and Trea Turner missed his second consecutive game on Friday after jamming his finger while sliding during Wednesday’s game. The injury situation was severe enough that the team was pressed into starting career catcher Alex Avila at second base Thursday.
MLBjaysjournal.com

Blue Jays: Does a bona fide ace get this team to the World Series?

I want to preface this article by acknowledging that as it stands, it appears unlikely for a Max Scherzer trade to materialize for the Blue Jays. The Washington Nationals are still very much in postseason contention and furthermore, according to Scherzer’s agent Scott Boras, the veteran ace would not waive his no-trade clause without an extension.
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Héctor Santiago is the 1st pitcher disciplined under MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances — getting a 10-game suspension

NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday. Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was...
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 81 lineups: Nats vs. Dodgers (Schwarber, Avila to IL)

How’s this for a primetime nationally televised matchup tonight at Nationals Park: one of the best pitchers in baseball versus Clayton Kershaw. What, you don’t believe Paolo Espino is one of the best pitchers in baseball? Among all major leaguers with at least 35 innings pitched this season, he ranks 11th in ERA (2.02), 12th in WHIP (0.869) and first in walks per nine innings (1.01). Are you a believer now?
MLBmasnsports.com

Turner and Mercer out, Nats forced to start Avila at second

The Nationals didn’t submit tonight’s starting lineup until 45 minutes before first pitch, the sense being they were waiting to see if any or all of Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Jordy Mercer were available to play after departing Wednesday’s win over the Rays with injuries. Then the lineup came...
MLBmasnsports.com

Kyle Schwarber named National League Player of the Month

Following a month in which he hit 16 home runs - including seven leadoff home runs - Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was named National League Player of the Month for June on Friday. Major League Baseball made the announcement on MLB Network. Schwarber, 28, led the National League...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals select the contract of Humberto Arteaga

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of infielder Humberto Arteaga from Triple-A Rochester and placed infielder Jordy Mercer on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to July 1) with a strained right quad on Friday. Additionally, the Nationals recalled right-handed pitcher Steven Fuentes and placed him on the 60-day Injured List with a right shoulder strain. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcements.
MLBmasnsports.com

Harvey on injured list (and lineups)

The Orioles placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list this afternoon with a strained right lat and recalled left-hander Zac Lowther from Triple-A Norfok. Manager Brandon Hyde said Harvey will miss a month of the season. Harvey had to stop warming Wednesday night in Houston due to the...
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Pirates’ Adam Frazier named NL starting 2B for MLB All-Star game

Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier has been named the National League starter at second base for this year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field. The announcement was made Thursday night by Major League Baseball. Frazier received 47 percent of the votes in phase two of the fan voting. He becomes the first Pirate...
MLBmasnsports.com

Mullins chasing 200 hits, plus other O’s notes

In the middle of a remarkable year we can think back to the first few games of the season and recall that center fielder Cedric Mullins was raking pretty much from the start. He went 9-for-13 in that opening series at Boston, which included a 5-for-5 game in the series finale. By the end of April he was batting .337. But there were times in May that it seemed like Mullins’ bat was crashing back to earth. He was batting .291 in late May. Then came June and so much for his bat cooling off. He posted a 1.172 OPS for the month, better than his mark of .932 in April and well above his .732 in May.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals announce roster moves

The Washington Nationals announced the following roster moves Saturday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcements:. * Acquired infielder Alcides Escobar from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations and selected him to the active roster. * Designated infielder Humberto Arteaga for...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Keegan Akin pitches series opener

After going 1-3 at Toronto and 3-0 at Houston, the Orioles have arrived in Anaheim, the final stop of their three-city road trip. And the club that lost 20 in a row on the road recently has a winning road mark this trip heading into the weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.