Is there a better way to check pitchers for foreign substances?

In the middle of a remarkable year we can think back to the first few games of the season and recall that center fielder Cedric Mullins was raking pretty much from the start. He went 9-for-13 in that opening series at Boston, which included a 5-for-5 game in the series finale. By the end of April he was batting .337. But there were times in May that it seemed like Mullins’ bat was crashing back to earth. He was batting .291 in late May. Then came June and so much for his bat cooling off. He posted a 1.172 OPS for the month, better than his mark of .932 in April and well above his .732 in May.