The Boston Red Sox will play their second match with the Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Red Sox are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. The team has won the first meeting with Tampa Bay to a score of 9-5. Boston made 9 runs, 11 hits, and 9 RBIs in the game. Alex Verdugo scored the first point for the team in the 3rd inning. The winning point was delivered by Hunter Renfroe in the 11th inning. The Red Sox rank 1st in the AL East standings with a 44-29 record.