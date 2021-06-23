Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaston County, NC

Lumbee tribal leaders speak out against school’s mascot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Members of the Lumbee Tribal Council are calling for a Gaston County high school to remove a mascot and logo that they call an inaccurate and derogatory representation of Native American people.

News outlets report that the tribal leaders spoke at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting Monday night against South Point High School’s Red Raider mascot name and logo.

Yvonne Dial, a member of the Lumbee Tribal council, told the board that they “find it very offensive and demeaning.”

The Lumbee Tribe has about 50,000 members, including some who live in Gaston County. The Catawba and Cherokee Indian Nations are the most prominent tribes in Gaston County, and the northwestern side of Mecklenburg County.

There were speakers who favored keeping the mascot and logo, including Belmont Mayor Charlie Martin, who said the name has been there for a long time “and it’s not offended anybody around here that we know of.”

An online petition was launched last year to garner support for changing the name. It now has more than 7,000 signatures.

School board leaders did not reach a decision at Monday’s meeting. Mascots are typically determined at the school level, according to Gaston schools spokesman Todd Hagans.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
City
Catawba, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Mascots#Ap#The Lumbee Tribal Council#Native American#South Point High School#The Lumbee Tribe#Cherokee Indian Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...