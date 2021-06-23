Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners’ fifth straight victory. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners. Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field. It was the second straight appearance in which Kinley gave up a homer, after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee. The Mariners have won eight of nine.