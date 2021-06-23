Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 11 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners’ fifth straight victory. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners. Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field. It was the second straight appearance in which Kinley gave up a homer, after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee. The Mariners have won eight of nine.

ktvz.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Everett, WA
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Clayton Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Colorado Rockies#Track And Field#The Associated Press#Ap#Mariners#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Seattle Seahawks#The Washington Mystics#Wnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...