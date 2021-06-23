Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

alabamanews.net
 13 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball is starting its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances, with umpires making regular, random mound checks starting today. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced.

www.alabamanews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Nhl#Mlb News Mlb#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Atlanta Braves#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets#Ncaa Washington#The Supreme Court#Nil#Sec#Acc#Pac 12#The Division I Council#Nhl#Islanders#Minnesota Wild#Coyotes#Ubs Arena New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
USA Today
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance Today

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has been an outspoken critic of Major League Baseball’s crackdown of sticky substances. Today, Cole turned in another post-sticky substance crackdown disappointing performance. Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in 2019, lasted just 3.1 innings against the New...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Major League Baseball: All-Star Team Stacked

Major League Baseball yesterday unveiled the rosters for next week's All-Star Game in Colorado. Both the National League and the American League have more than their fair share of good players. As one would expect for an All-Star team, generally comprised of the most skilled and/or productive players halfway through a season.
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s have two prospects named Player of the Month

Oakland Athletics, Cody Thomas, Major League Baseball Player of the Month Award, Sheldon Neuse, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles, Major League Baseball, Reserve Bank of India. (6/4/21) Stockton Ports' Tyler Soderstrom hits a pop fly during a California League baseball game against the Lake Elsinore Storm at the Stockton Ballpark in downtown Stockton. Portsvsstorm 056a.
Pittsburgh, PAwcn247.com

Bucks star out... Brewers streak... Ohtani 2-way All-Star?

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start. The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.
NHLPosted by
Action News Jax

Inside the glass reporter to continue as NBC exits NHL

NBC's coverage of the NHL ends after the Stanley Cup finals, but its impact on how the game is broadcast will carry on due to its different innovations in 15 years. The network's coverage could conclude as soon as Monday night if the Tampa Bay Lightning complete a four-game sweep of the Montreal Canadiens.
MLBfox44news.com

Trio of Rangers Selected for All-Star Game

Arlington, Texas—A trio of Texas Rangers, outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson have been selected to the American League roster for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The complete American and...
MLBDodger Insider

Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto and Trea Turner named National League All-Stars

Washington Nationals outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto as well as shortstop Trea Turner have been selected to represent the Washington Nationals in the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It is the first All-Star selection for all three players. Schwarber and Turner were named to the All-Star Game rosters by the Player Ballot, while Soto was selected by Major League Baseball. The 2021 All-Star teams were unveiled on Sunday during the Google MLB All-Star Selection Show on ESPN.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Marcus Semien, Denver, American League, Toronto Blue Jays, Fernando Tatís Jr., List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at second base. The game's best players will storm Coors Field in Denver on July...
MLBadelnews.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (53-31) continue their eight-game road trip with the first game of a four-game set against the Miami Marlins (35-47) on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBbackingthepack.com

MLB All stars

Are all stars Trea Turner and Carlos Radon. Can any other ACC baseball team make that claim? I doubt it. Better yet can Vanderbilt make that claim? Certainly not. How many guys on this years team do you think will make an All Star game one day?. My baseball team's...
MLBregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/5

1898 – Lizzie Arlington becomes the first woman to play professional baseball when she pitches the ninth inning for the Reading Coal Heavers against the Allentown Peanuts. She allows two hits and walks a batter, but still preserves a 5-0 win. 1934 – Lou Gehrig hits his 17th career grand...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins News: SP Trevor Rogers Selected to 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Despite the Miami Marlins not receiving any starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, that does not entirely mean they will not be represented in this years mid-summer classic. In fact, when looking at many potential options to represent the Marlins in this years All-Star Game, there we a few potential players that you could legitimately make a case for.
MLBDodger Insider

Yusei Kikuchi Named to American League All-Star Team

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has been selected to play for the American League in the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Major League Baseball made the announcement today. This is Kikuchi’s first...
NFLESPN

Ranking MLB's City Connect uniforms

Major League Baseball and Nike introduced the City Connect series this season to shake up uniform design across the sport in the most dramatic fashion since the league introduced the Turn Ahead the Clock alternates in the late 1990s. Nike has been working with each MLB team to craft a...
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Arizona legend Chip Hale named Wildcats’ baseball coach

Information provided from Arizona’s media relations department contributed to this report:. Standout former Arizona player Chip Hale, an NCAA national champion player and a World Series Champion coach, has been named the next head coach of Arizona Baseball. Hale, the Wildcats’ career leader in games played, hits, and total bases...

Comments / 0

Community Policy