Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball is starting its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances, with umpires making regular, random mound checks starting today. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced.