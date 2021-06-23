Cancel
Scherzer said he’d be ‘an absolute fool’ to have used sticky stuff on Tuesday

inquirer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScherzer said it wasn’t warm enough Tuesday night in South Philadelphia for sweat to build on the back of his neck. He found moisture by licking his fingers, but he was sick of tasting rosin powder. So he tried combing his hand through his hair, which he said was the...

MLBWashington Post

Max Scherzer passes every test the Phillies and MLB’s ‘sticky stuff’ inspections throw at him

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer stood in front of the mound, his eyes wide and fiery, and started to undo his belt. He had already tossed his hat and glove to the grass, angry that Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi had asked for him to be checked for foreign substances — or “sticky stuff” — in the bottom of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. The umpires had checked the Washington Nationals’ ace after the first and third innings. They deemed him clean.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo, Max Scherzer, and Davey Martinez on Tuesday’s sticky stuff drama in Philadelphia...

Max Scherzer was okay with, or at least submitted to, the first two checks on his hat, hands, glove, and belt, as MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances was in effect for the first time on Tuesday night, after the Washington Nationals had Monday off on the first official day of the new protocols designed to root out foreign substances that aid a pitcher’s grip.
MLBNorristown Times Herald

Phillies Notebook: Wheeler has rough inning, then gets checked for sticky stuff

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler was the first Phillies pitcher to get checked for foreign substances under MLB’s new guidelines. Home plate umpire Tim Timmons and first base ump Carlos Torres gave Wheeler the business after he completed his first inning Tuesday against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The...
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm Is In The Eye of the Phillies' storm

A storm is brewing in South Philadelphia. This storm isn’t anything a meteorologist can predict — it can’t be found in the thunderclouds over Citizens Bank Park or in the wind that howls over the Delaware River. Just like tornadoes or hurricanes, this storm has a season, but it is not some natural phenomena — no, this storm is the internal turbulence that occurs within every member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. It’s the unrelenting burden of expectation that comes with playing in Philadelphia — for a fanbase that expects greatness, but has been made caustic by years of disappointment. It’s the pressure, fear, and shame associated with playing the world’s cruelest sport, where all you do at the highest level is fail, time and time again. In the eye of this storm, mere inches away from being swept into its vortex, lie the future of the Phillies: Alec Bohm, Adam Haseley, and Scott Kingery.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wheeler expected to start as Phillies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-34, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.20 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego will square off on...
MLBBleacher Report

Max Scherzer, Joe Girardi Fiasco Underscores Absurdity of MLB's Sticky Stuff Rules

It took all of two days for Major League Baseball's new ban on foreign substances to go from potential embarrassment to actual embarrassment. The ban had a smooth rollout Monday, with New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom notably serving as the first pitcher to be inspected for Spider Tack and other outlawed sticky stuff. Things hit a snag Tuesday, however, because Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi didn't think two checks was enough for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
MLBaustinnews.net

Phillies beat Padres behind Brad Miller's walk-off double

Pinch hitter Brad Miller hit a walk-off double off the wall in deep center field against Austin Adams in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Friday. Miller's game-winning hit snapped an 0-for-23 slump that lasted more than...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Simply put, Aaron Nola has to be better

A talking point that has frequently popped up this season, Aaron Nola hasn’t looked his usual self. Whether it’s exiting games early or stringing together multiple bad outings in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies former Ace is on track to have one of the worst seasons of his professional career.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Harper, Hoskins power Phillies to series win over Padres

What was supposed to be an afternoon game turned into an evening contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. But despite a two hour and one minute rain delay to begin the game and another 45-minute delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Phillies were able to secure a series victory against one of the National League’s best teams.
MLBThe Good Phight

Why must they win games this way?: Phillies 4, Padres 3

Not sure what else there is to say about what Zack Wheeler did tonight. I’m sure one could pull out a thesaurus and come up with several other words that are more loquacious, but it’s best to just keep it simple. Zack Wheeler was amazing. Unfortunately, you can also say...
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP ANOTHER WALKOFF

July 2, 2021 (Philadelphia) - With a series win against the Reds under their belt, the Padres traveled further east to Philadelphia to face the Phillies in a very fitting setting for the Fourth of July weekend. Chris Paddack started today’s game one against Zack Wheeler for the Phillies. The...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres ace Yu Darvish can’t stop road woes

Yu Darvish’s pitch count sat at 68 pitches as the skies opened up yet again Saturday evening, this time in the middle of an at-bat. The ensuing 45-minute timeout did him no favors, nor the Padres in the midst of a water-logged road trip that’s totaled 6 hours and 39 minutes of rain delays.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Bryce Harper’s second-deck homer is a stunner (Video)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper smacked a home run into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park against the San Diego Padres. Bryce Harper is a fan of the second deck in right field at Citizens Bank Park. Just a couple of days after blasting a home run into the upper level, he’s done it again.