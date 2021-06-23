Brutal Night for the Mets and Yankees, Plus Sarah Kustok on the Nets and NBA Playoffs
JJ opens with the Mets' injury woes (00:55), the Yankees blowing another Gerrit Cole start (5:12), and the wild ending in Suns-Clippers Game 2 (10:27). Then, he reacts to some listener voicemails on the drama between the Phillies and Nationals, the Islanders' rough Game 5 loss, and more (22:02). And finally, JJ chats with YES Network Nets analyst Sarah Kustok about what Brooklyn will look like next season, what needs to change for James Harden, and a prediction on who wins the title this year (43:14).