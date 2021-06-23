Cancel
Brutal Night for the Mets and Yankees, Plus Sarah Kustok on the Nets and NBA Playoffs

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ opens with the Mets’ injury woes (00:55), the Yankees blowing another Gerrit Cole start (5:12), and the wild ending in Suns-Clippers Game 2 (10:27). Then, he reacts to some listener voicemails on the drama between the Phillies and Nationals, the Islanders’ rough Game 5 loss, and more (22:02). And finally, JJ chats with YES Network Nets analyst Sarah Kustok about what Brooklyn will look like next season, what needs to change for James Harden, and a prediction on who wins the title this year (43:14).

