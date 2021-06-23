Jim's Cover Pass: Don’t let modern-day power sources intimidate you

Q: I haven’t welded in several years. I just purchased a new welding machine and it has more buttons and menus than my TV remote. Where do I start?. A: Much like television, welding power sources have evolved over the years. When I was young—no, I am not going to mention my age—my parents had that beautiful TV console with the record player and speakers all in one unit. We received four local channels in black and white that went off the air at midnight. And, yes, I was the family remote in charge of changing the channel.