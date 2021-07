A Dryden couple is facing felony counts after New York State Police investigated someone recklessly target shooting in the area of Signal Tower Road on June 4th. Troopers say they later found 38-year-old Karel Westerling, a convicted felon who isn’t supposed to have a gun, was the alleged shooter. Westerling and 34-year-old Maria Little were found June 21st in possession of a number of guns, some of them reported stolen, suspected methamphetamine and a stolen 20-foot trailer when authorities executed a search warrant at Westerling’s home.