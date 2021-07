It happens to be a big day in the world of baseball, and Ryan Reynolds is getting in on the celebration. For those unfamiliar, today is Bobby Bonilla Day, a day that celebrates the annual payment from the Mets to Bonilla of $1.2 million dollars, which he has received since 2011. Bonilla is set to receive that payment until the year 2035, and even The Mets have embraced fans' celebration of the day. Reynolds wanted to give fans the same type of deal Bonilla received, and so in a new video, Reynolds and Mint Mobile announced a deal that is in no way fiscally responsible but is one people might want to take advantage of, and they got some help from Bonilla.