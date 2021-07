The point where TV meets digital is currently one of the most exciting places in media. Connected TV, broadcast video, addressable TV – all these innovations are changing the way consumers and advertisers think about video advertising. Suddenly, TV can stretch from the top of the marketing funnel to the bottom, from multi-national to local, and from B2C to B2B. Marketers can think bigger – about new ways of using the medium and combinations of channels – but also smaller – more closely targeted audiences. And they can increasingly buy programmatically, meaning greater efficiency and agility.