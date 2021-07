Dave Richard woke up at midnight on July 1, sent a few emails to legislators and to people on his work team, and went back to sleep. It was a rather unremarkable evening, and by his account, a peaceful sleep for Richard, given that something remarkable was happening. Midnight was the time that the state’s Medicaid plan made the big switchover from being a state-run and managed program to care for millions of low income North Carolinians to being a program managed by private insurance companies.