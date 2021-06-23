This Boston tech company ditched its office during COVID-19 — now its employees work from restaurants

Last week, Sarah Merrill picked out an outfit for work for the first time in 15 months. But the 25-year-old Somerville resident, who works as a revenue operations analyst at a Boston software company, wasn’t getting ready to return to the office. Her employer, Motus, decided last year that it would never go back to a traditional work setting. Instead, Merrill was preparing to see her co-workers at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, a restaurant on Causeway Street in Boston.