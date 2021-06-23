People who repaid state’s unemployment overpayments having wages garnished anyway as DOL errors stack up

It turns out the state’s embattled Department of Labor, which has seen issue-after-issue related to underpayments, overpayments, and non-payments of unemployment funds is experiencing yet another issue.

Earlier this year it was reported that thousands of letters went out to people who were overpaid by the state for unemployment during the peak of the pandemic. News10NBC reported that around 200,000 New Yorkers were overpaid.

The letters indicated that those who were overpaid would be asked to repay, which many did. Fast-forward to this week, when the state began garnishing wages of those who they say did not pay the back unemployment- and some of those individuals say they already sent out checks.

So far the Department of Labor has not addressed this is any way to the satisfaction of those who were paid, or overpaid. In fact, the state’s own accounting system for those who receive unemployment is confusing enough that it’s not entirely clear to anyone who is owed what.

The biggest issue this week seems to be that the system, which overpaid and underpaid unemployed workers during the pandemic is now also not noting properly the individuals who paid back those overpayments- prompting them to have their wages garnished.

