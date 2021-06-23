Are these the best mobile ads ever? The art of selling a cellphone

If you’re getting into the world of content creation and wish to regularly upload videos to YouTube, TikTok, or even Instagram Reels for that matter, it’s very important to make sure you edit your videos to make them nice and presentable. Even if you shoot the best quality videos from the best smartphones around, you still need to edit them to make them more interesting and to retain viewership for an extended duration. While there are several video editors you can use on a computer, it’s often more convenient to use a video editor app on your smartphone if the clips are not too big or if you’re editing a short video for TikTok or a similar platform.