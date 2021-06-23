Are these the best mobile ads ever? The art of selling a cellphone
Across TV, OOH and print, mobile advertising – ads that flog cellphones, that is – has yielded some of the most memorable creative work of this century. Whether it's artful ads for Apple, feature-filled mini tech demos or (literal) wooden depictions of a gadget, the sector has pushed creatives to the limits of their imagination in the quest to persuade the public to care about the latest iteration of Alexander Graham Bell's big hit.