FOR OVER a decade, Hungary’s right-wing ruling party has stoked its political base by demonizing immigrants, Muslims, Jews and the LGBTQ community, even while enjoying the benefits of the country’s membership in the European Union. Brussels has failed to take firm action against the government of Viktor Orban even when it dismantled democratic checks and balances, such as independent courts and media. Now, finally, European leaders may have had enough of the Hungarian demagogue. At a meeting last week, they assailed him for his latest attack on gays, a new law prohibiting the depiction or promotion of homosexuality or sexual reassignment to those under the age of 18.