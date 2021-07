On Monday night's episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette," Katie Thurston continued her quest for love. But she wasn't the franchise star that everyone was talking about that day. Earlier that morning, New York Magazine published its new cover story, an in-depth piece by Rachel Lindsay (as told to Allison P. Davis) about what it was like behind the scenes as the first Black lead in the show's history when she was cast as the Bachelorette in 2017, as well as her experience right before that as a finalist on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."