This small town in the Tri-State area has a huge claim to fame, and I think it is something that needs to be celebrated!. If you take out Chess, Checkers, and Backgammon, games that are very old, and been around for centuries, the greatest selling board game of all time is Monopoly. Monopoly is know throughout the world, and when it comes to board games to play with friends and family it is rightfully near the top of almost every ones list. But there would be no Monopoly if it wasn't for a a brilliant woman from a small town here in Illinois just 50 miles from Quincy.