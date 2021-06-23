Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemung County, NY

Police chase exceeded 100 mph with child inside car: Driver accused of kidnapping

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNEkM_0acvy72S00

A Chemung County man is facing an array of charges after kidnapping a child and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Richard Somers II, 35, of Elmira Heights is accused of kidnapping the child in Chemung County around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

A short time later his vehicle was stopped in Watkins Glen, but Somers was uncooperative. When officers tried to enter the vehicle and remove the child- he fled the scene- nearly hitting an officer in the process.

That’s when Somers drove through Schuyler County and entered Yates County. At times, he exceeded 100 mph. The chase lasted around 20 miles with multiple agencies taking part.

A Yates County deputy put down stop sticks on State Route 14 and Somers eventually lost control and went off the road into a ditch.

The child suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital for a complete evaluation.

As result of it all, Somers was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, and unlawful fleeing an officer.

Police say more charges are pending.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watkins Glen, NY
City
Elmira Heights, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Android Devices#State Route 14#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Sodus, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Five hospitalized after crash on Route 104 in Sodus

Deputies say they responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Route 104 and State Street in the town of Sodus around 3:07 p.m. on Friday. Altogether five people were hospitalized after the crash, which was caused by 80-year-old Dorothy Pigott, 80, of Virginia failing to yield the right of way while attempting to enter Route 104.