Police chase exceeded 100 mph with child inside car: Driver accused of kidnapping

A Chemung County man is facing an array of charges after kidnapping a child and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Richard Somers II, 35, of Elmira Heights is accused of kidnapping the child in Chemung County around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

A short time later his vehicle was stopped in Watkins Glen, but Somers was uncooperative. When officers tried to enter the vehicle and remove the child- he fled the scene- nearly hitting an officer in the process.

That’s when Somers drove through Schuyler County and entered Yates County. At times, he exceeded 100 mph. The chase lasted around 20 miles with multiple agencies taking part.

A Yates County deputy put down stop sticks on State Route 14 and Somers eventually lost control and went off the road into a ditch.

The child suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital for a complete evaluation.

As result of it all, Somers was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, and unlawful fleeing an officer.

Police say more charges are pending.

