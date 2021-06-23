Cancel
Business

Czech central bank raises key rate to 0.5% to tame inflation

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank has increased its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 0.5% in efforts to tame inflation as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Several members of the bank’s board had earlier indicated that Wednesday’s move might be coming, as the bank was not ready to tolerate high inflation.

It was also predicted by analysts who expect the rate to further grow later in the year.

Inflation reached 2.9% in May, above the bank’s 2% target.

The last time the bank changed its rates was in May 2000 when it lowered its key interest rate from 1% to 0.25% to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Revealed on June 23, 2021,the Czech National Bank embarked on its first interest rate hike since early 2020. The central bank seeks to calm down inflationary pressures. The 7-Member Board of Czech National Bank agreed to increase its key two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.50%. Governor Jiri Rusnok believes the central bank will be entering a tightening phase.