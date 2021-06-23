University of Ottawa continues to expand its presence in Canada's Largest Technology Park
UOttawa will join Hub350, a new state-of-the-art global technology centre in Canada's largest technology park. Located at 350 Legget Drive, home of the original Mitel Networks, Hub350 will serve as a gateway to the world-class tech, finance and academic research ecosystem that is thriving in Kanata North. Set to open this fall, Hub350 is powered by the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and will be a mixed-use innovation district activity centre with ecosystem partners collaborating in the shared space.www.eurekalert.org