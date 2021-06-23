University of Ottawa continues to expand its presence in Canada's Largest Technology Park

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced it has secured a site in Vancouver for the construction of a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing facility for the production of therapeutic antibodies, which will be the first of its kind in Canada. The 130,000-square-foot facility will expand AbCellera’s capabilities in bringing new antibody therapies to clinical trials, supporting Canada’s efforts to respond quickly and effectively to future pandemics and providing AbCellera’s partners with a full solution for accelerating their programs from a drug target to the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.