In what will horrify users, a massive LinkedIn data breach has been reported and almost everybody on it has been impacted. A new report suggests that the networking site for professionals has been hit by another breach. This time, over 700 million users appear to have been affected, accounting for over 92 percent of users on the platform. Amazingly, the first anyone heard about this LinkedIn data breach was when the hacker himself announced it! LinkedIn users need to be very worried indeed as email addresses, full names, phone numbers, physical addresses are being offered on sale and perhaps, passwords too.