State Representative Hugh D. Shine announced his reelection bid for the Texas House of Representatives, District 55, on Saturday for the 2022 Republican primary. During the “Snovid” storm of 2021, Mr. Shine was in regular contact with electric companies to focus on homes that had been without power several days. He worked tirelessly day and night to get power restored, using his connections to help individuals and families across the state. His concern is always for his district, and he will always work to make their lives better if it is within his abilities.