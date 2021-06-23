Cancel
Key Takeaways for the Treatment of Unresectable HCC

By Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD
Cover picture for the articleGhassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA, shares clinical pearls and advice for the management of patients with unresectable HCC. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA: What did we learn today? We learned that HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma] is sadly a common disease, and we’re still seeing the patients. The risk factors are alcohol, as we saw in our patient today. We know about hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which is mainly because of morbid obesity and diabetes. It’s very important to remember that even though there are different risk factors, the disease is the same. It doesn’t matter what the etiology is. At the end of the day, the therapy will be beneficial regardless. There has been some detail that was reportedly there about potentially less or more benefit based on the etiology. But we still don’t have a clear delineation that we should use a certain drug vs the other based on the etiology.

