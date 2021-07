Louisiana’s U.S. Senators joined fellow Republicans on Tuesday in using a filibuster to block debate on a Democrat-led elections bill. The controversial bill, titled the “For the People Act,” would have federalized several aspects of elections, including making procedures such as mail-in voting and same-day voter registration for federal elections available nationwide. The bill also sought to take away the power of state governments to determine their congressional redistricting and give that power to independent commissions.