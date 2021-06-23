Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Shaun Wane ready for first England match after 16 months as head coach

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly three years but finally England will return to action on Friday, 16 months after Shaun Wane was appointed head coach and a year after he was supposed to take charge of his first game. The return will be as low-key as it gets: a friendly against the re-christened Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington. But given that Wane will only have one more game – against World Cup semi-finalists Fiji on 15 October – before his team launch the Rugby League World Cup against Samoa, it still counts.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Football#World Rugby#Nrl#Barrovian#Australian#Anglo Aussies#Combined Nations#The Mose Masoe Foundation#Rfl#Rugby League#Barbarians#Antipodean#European Championship#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super League
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyThe Guardian

Wane’s England aim to rise above the noise in first international since 2018

As the country embroils itself in England’s quest to deliver a long-overdue slice of sporting success at Euro 2020, there is another such journey beginning on Friday evening, albeit in a slightly more subdued backdrop in Warrington. Just 4,000 fans will be permitted to attend England’s mid-season Test match against...
WorldThe Guardian

England beaten by All Stars in Shaun Wane’s first game in charge

Shaun Wane wanted a test for his first match as England head coach and he certainly got it here. There had been some talk in the run-up to this mid-season international about the calibre of opposition the Combined Nations All Stars would provide in England’s one and only warm-up game before this year’s World Cup.
WorldBBC

England 24-26 Combined All Stars - Shaun Wane loses first game

Tries: Farrell 2, Knowles, Davies Goals: Ratchford 4. Tries: Sio 2, Mata'utia, McGillvary Goals: Sezer 3 Pens: Sezer 2. Shaun Wane said his players need "to be a bit smarter" as his tenure as England boss began in disappointment with a 26-24 defeat by the Combined All Stars. Appointed in...
RugbySkySports

Shaun Wane says that England will need to be 'smarter' after All Stars defeat

Shaun Wane was able to draw on the positives despite his first game as England coach ending on a losing note as the Combined Nations All Stars triumphed 26-24 in Warrington. Wane was forced to wait 16 months to take charge of his first match and to compound his misery, among the All Stars try scorers was winger Jermaine McGillvary, who was dropped by the new coach from his final squad for this match.
UEFAvavel.com

Czech head coach Silhavy expects to see England improvement

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy believes that England will perform better at UEFA EURO 2020 the longer that they remain in the tournament. The two nations will contest their final Group D fixture at Wembley tomorrow night. The Czech Republic currently lead the group therefore only an England victory will see Gareth Southgate's side qualify as group winners.
FIFAgoal.com

Amrouche ready to step down as Botswana coach after Cosafa Cup

After almost two years at the helm, the former Kenya and Libya coach has announced his imminent departure from the Southern African country. Adel Amrouche has disclosed that he will quit his job as Botswana coach after the 2021 Cosafa Cup that will take place in July. Amrouche's decision comes...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

John Mitchell to lead England A as head coach against Scotland A

John Mitchell has been named head coach of England A in their one-off game against Scotland A at Welford Road in Leicester on Sunday. "Mitch is very good with young players and will pass on his knowledge and experience to this group," England head coach Eddie Jones told the RFU's official website.
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

THE QUINCREDIBLES: Stunning Premiership triumph sees Harlequins inject joy back into rugby and they 'did it our way'... just six months after sacking their head coach

Who will play Danny Care in the film of Harlequins’ crazy Premiership title win, then?. ‘I would like to think Brad Pitt might put his hand up — him or Leo DiCaprio if they are out there but I would have to take Danny De Vito probably!’ said the beaming scrum-half after winning his second league title, this one in the most ridiculous way.
RugbyPosted by
newschain

Greg Inglis released by Warrington following hamstring injury

Warrington centre Greg Inglis has been released from his playing contract with the Super League club with immediate effect. The 34-year-old former Australia Test star joined the Wolves ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign on a 12-month contract after almost two years in retirement. However, he sustained a hamstring...
RugbyBBC

Wales 68-12 Canada: Serious Leigh Halfpenny injury mars Cardiff win

Tries: T Williams 2, Botham, Holmes 2, Smith, Dee, Rowlands, Basham 2; Cons: Sheedy 7 B Thomas 2. A record Wales points win over Canada was overshadowed by Leigh Halfpenny suffering a serious knee injury in the opening minute of his 100th international. In the first game in front of...