Shaun Wane ready for first England match after 16 months as head coach

It’s been nearly three years but finally England will return to action on Friday, 16 months after Shaun Wane was appointed head coach and a year after he was supposed to take charge of his first game. The return will be as low-key as it gets: a friendly against the re-christened Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington. But given that Wane will only have one more game – against World Cup semi-finalists Fiji on 15 October – before his team launch the Rugby League World Cup against Samoa, it still counts.