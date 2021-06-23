Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Discovered: How ladybugs stick to surfaces without losing legs at takeoff

By National Institute for Materials Science
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIMS, the University of Tokyo and the University of Kiel have jointly ascertained the tarsal adhesion mechanisms employed by ladybird beetles, which had been debated for decades. Strong adhesives are commonly used to firmly bond materials together. Their use hinders recycling—one of our efforts to build a sustainable society—by making...

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladybugs#Beetles#Materials Science#Takeoff#Nims#The University Of Tokyo#The University Of Kiel#Setal#Intermolecular#Wa#Scientific Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Recycling
Related
Public HealthFast Company

This coating makes infectious airborne droplets stick to surfaces

The plastic barriers that have proliferated in stores and restaurants to protect us from other people’s droplets during the pandemic—making plexiglass sales triple in the U.S.—aren’t actually proven to work. They may actually make indoor spaces more dangerous, as they interrupt the airflow that could clear the area of the droplets. But a new coating could help the surfaces be more of a deterrent by capturing the droplets in the first place.
ComputersGadget Review

How to Clean a Monitor Without Streaks_

You should purchase a microfiber cloth and a cleaning spray that has been purposely designed for computer monitors. Power down the monitor before attempting the cleaning process, making sure it is not plugged in. Apply cleaning agent to the cloth and start in the center of the display, working outwards...
WildlifePhys.org

Fire ants found to create 'appendages' on self-made rafts when put in water

A team of researchers at the University of Colorado has found that fire ants can create 'appendages' on the rafts they make out of their own bodies when they find themselves in water. In their paper published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes their study of the behavior of fire ants in water and what they learned.
AstronomyVox

How scientists discovered the universe is really freaking huge

In the early 1900s, the universe seemed to be a much, much smaller place. Back then, astronomers believed the Milky Way galaxy was all there was. They didn’t know there were billions of other galaxies; they didn’t know how small we really are. They didn’t know this because they couldn’t...
Weight Losshealthcanal.com

How To Lose Fat Without Losing Muscle – 5 Expert-Backed Tips

So you spend week after week at the gym working your way towards your fitness goals. However, you are not seeing the results that you had hoped for. How to lose fat without losing muscle?. The muscles you have been building seem to be hidden behind squishy fat. Well, what...
WildlifePhys.org

How planarians can regenerate during periods of starvation

Planarians are able to survive long periods of starvation unscathed by maintaining their stem cell pool and regenerative capacity. The molecular processes behind this are not yet known. Jena researchers from the Leibniz Institute on Aging—Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) were able to show that the suppression of the chaperonin subunits TRiC/CCT abolishes the regenerative capacity of planarians only during starvation. During food restriction, TRiC/CCT is necessary to control cell division and tissue formation and modulates the unfolded protein response (UPR), which promotes regeneration in planarians.
WildlifePhys.org

How ethane-consuming archaea pick up their favorite food

Hot vents in the deep sea are home to microbes that feed on ethane. They were discovered recently from scientists of the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology. Now the researchers from Bremen succeeded in finding an important component in the microbial conversion of the gas. They were able to decode the structure of the enzyme responsible for the ethane fixation. The structure highlights some common traits with the methane-fixing counterpart, but also revealed the key features for ethane specialization. The results have now been published in the journal Science.
Astronomyastrobites.org

How Do You Find the Surface of an Exoplanet? Ask its Atmosphere!

Title: How to identify exoplanet surfaces using atmospheric trace species in hydrogen-dominated atmospheres. Authors: Xinting Yu (余馨婷), Julianne I. Moses, Jonathan J. Fortney, Xi Zhang. First Author’s Institution: University of California Santa Cruz. Status: Published in ApJ, available on arXiv. Of the 4400 (and counting!) exoplanets, the population of intermediate-sized...
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists risk overestimating numbers of wild bonobos

There might be fewer bonobos left in the wild than we thought. For the last 40 years, scientists have estimated the abundance of endangered bonobos by counting the numbers of sleeping nests left by the apes in forests of the Congo Basin. Now, researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior report that the rate of sleeping nest 'decay' has lengthened by 17 days over the last 15 years as a result of declining rainfall in the Congo Basin. The study warns that longer nest decay times have serious implications for ape conservation: failure to account for these changes would lead to overestimating population density by up to 60 percent, subsequently jeopardizing conservation of these endangered great apes in the wild.
WildlifePhys.org

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

Nitrogen is essential for all life on Earth. In the global oceans however, this element is scarce, and nitrogen availability is therefore critical for the growth of marine life. Some bacteria found in marine waters can convert nitrogen gas (N2) to ammonia (known as N2 fixation), and thereby supply the marine food web with nitrogen.
SciencePhys.org

Pig genes in pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima exclusion zone found to be diminishing

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Japan, and one in Norway has found evidence that suggests domesticated pig genes in pig-boar hybrids living in the Fukushima exclusion zone are diminishing. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their genetic study of tissue samples taken from wild boar, pigs and hybrids in the exclusion zone.
PhysicsPhys.org

Singlet oxygen selectively degrades oxytetracycline in fenton-like oxidation

Recently, a research team led by Prof. KONG Lingtao at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has prepared a type of hollow amorphous Co/C composites to activate hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to generate singlet oxygen, achieving selective elimination of oxytetracycline (OTC) in complicated water matrices. The relevant results was published in Chemical Engineering Journal.
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual currents explain mysterious red crab strandings

For decades, people have wondered why pelagic red crabs—also called tuna crabs—sometimes wash ashore in the millions on the West Coast of the United States. New research shows that atypical currents, rather than abnormal temperatures, likely bring them up from their home range off Baja California. Alongside the discovery, the...
Accidents850wftl.com

Video: Shark jumps out of water; bites parasailer

Officials in Aqaba, Jordon are reporting that a parasailer was injured after a shark leaped out of the water and latched on to the sailor’s foot. The incident took place last Friday in the Gulf of Aqaba. Video shows two people in a parasail, hovering just above the sea’s surface...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study explores lectins from plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria as pan-coronavirus inhibitors

In a recently published article in the journal Cells, scientists have provided a detailed description of the utility of mannose-specific lectins in preventing coronavirus infections. They have specifically explained how mannose-specific lectins derived from plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria selectively bind N-glycans present on the surface of viral spike protein and how such interactions can be medically utilized to control coronavirus transmission.
ChemistryScience Now

High-strength nanocrystalline intermetallics with room temperature deformability enabled by nanometer thick grain boundaries

Although intermetallics are attractive for their high strength, many of them are often brittle at room temperature, thereby severely limiting their potential as structural materials. Here, we report on a previously unidentified deformable nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics with Co-rich thick grain boundaries (GBs). In situ micropillar compression studies show that nanocrystalline CoAl with thick GBs exhibits ultrahigh yield strength, exceeding 4.5 gigapascals. Unexpectedly, nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics also show prominent work hardening to a flow stress of 5.7 gigapascals up to 20% compressive strain. Transmission electron microscopy studies show that deformation induces abundant dislocations inside CoAl grains with thick GBs, which accommodate plastic deformation. Molecular dynamics simulations reveal that the Co-rich thick GBs play a vital role in promoting nucleation of dislocations at the Co/CoAl interfaces, thereby enhancing the plasticity of the intermetallics. This study provides a perspective to promoting the plasticity of intermetallics via the introduction of thick GBs.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal Causes of Concrete and Asphalt Deterioration

Scientists reveal that the deterioration of modern concrete and asphalt structures is due to the presence of trace quantities of organic matter in these structures. Cement and asphalt are vital to modern construction materials; cement is used for the construction of various buildings and structures, while asphalt is primarily used for highways and runways. They have been widely used for these purposes since the 1800s. It has been observed modern concrete structures and asphalt structures tend to deteriorate much faster than historical structures, but the reason for this phenomenon was unknown.